The St. Andrew’s Bach Society will close out its 30th season on Sunday, Sept. 2, with Tucson Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Lauren Roth leading the society’s chamber ensemble in works by Robert Schumann.
Roth will share the stage with pianist John Milbauer, violinist Ben Nisbet — the Bach Society’s artistic director and a former TSO violinst — and other musicians. The program, dubbed “Schumann, Roth and Milbauer,” includes Schumann’s much-loved Piano Quartet in E-flat, one of the most frequently performed and recorded piano quartets in the repertoire; and his Piano Quintet in E-flat, which incorporates a string quartet into the piano quintet mix and revolutionized the musical character of the genre.
Sunday’s concert begins at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Tickets are $15, $10 for students with ID, through standrewsbach.org or at the door. For more information, call 808-2122.