Alexander Lipay to play Bach B-minor Suite this weekend.

Orchestra brings in three new musicians for 2019-20 season.

Conductor Gomez's fiance, rising Italian soprano Federica Lombardi, also makes her Tucson debut with the orchestra as part of the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival.

Orchestra is one of four worldwide to commission Arturo Marquez to write a concerto for leading international trumpeter Pacho Flores.

2018-19 season also includes return of two Young Composer Project alums, former TSO conductor and "Star Wars" for Thanksgiving weekend.

If you go

What: St. Andrew's Bach Society presents "The Virtuoso Flute"

Featuring: Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal flute Alexander Lipay

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Where: Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Tickets: $15, $10 for students in advance at standrewsbach.org or at the door

Program:

Haydn's Serenade in C for Flute

Mozart's Concerto in D major

Mercadante's Concerto in E minor

Chaminade's Concertino op. 107