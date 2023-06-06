St. Andrew’s Bach Society closed its 2022 summer concert series with a funky little program that mined the hits of the string quartet repertoire.

The concert was a success with the audience, so much so that Bach Society Director Ben Nisbet tweaked the concept for this summer’s series opener on Sunday, June 11.

“The String Quartet Playlist Re-Mixed” takes the playlist format a step further, bringing in additional artists in intriguing combos that add and subtract from the musical forces.

The quartet of violinists Lauren Roth and Nisbet, violist Sarah Bromberg and cellist Marybeth Brown-Plambeck will primarily focus on some of the greatest quartets in the repertoire.

But things will get a little wonky, in an entirely great way, when pianist John Milbauer and oboist Max Adler jump in.

The concert will feature works by Schubert, Schumann, Mozart, Haydn, Smetana, Florence Price, Ravel and Bach.

This is likely the last time we see Milbauer on a Tucson stage. The longtime University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music piano professor, who has been the UA College of Fine Arts associate dean of faculty affairs since 2021, was recently appointed dean of the DePaul University School of Music in Chicago. He starts in July.

About the other artists:

Roth this year marked her 10th year as Tucson Symphony Orchestra concertmaster.

Nisbet, who has led St. Andrew’s Bach Society since its 2012 season, played violin with the TSO for years before taking an administrative job with the orchestra. He also plays guitar and violin in several Tucson bands and is co-concertmaster of True Concord Voices & Orchestra.

Bromberg joined the TSO in 2015.

Brown-Plambeck has played with the TSO since 2014.

Adler finished his first season as the TSO’s principal oboe.