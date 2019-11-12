There are several small concerts going on this weekend in Tucson, and we’ve picked a trio of them that you might want to catch.
Tucson’s own Alien Atmosphere — identical twins Nick and Matt Kwilosz — get the opening slot for Indiana alt-rockers The Ataris on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 191 Toole.
It’s a chance to see the Tucson pair alongside a band that celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. Expect to hear the band draw from their most popular album — they have released five studio albums and several EPs since forming in 1995 — “So Long, Astoria” and their cover of Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer.”
They go on stage at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 through 191toole.com and it’s a 21-and-older show.
- Also at 191 Toole, the heavy-metal mariachi band Metalachi returns for an encore to their show here last June. They go on stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Tickets are $16 and it, too, is a 21-and-older show. The band fuses classic mariachi and mariachi instrumentation with crunchy rock guitars and lyrics for a sound you won’t find anywhere else.
- Comedian Norm Macdonald is finally coming back to Tucson nearly four years after he was here last with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon. And he’s headed to the same stage he was on for that show, Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. Macdonald goes on stage at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 to $35 through startickets.com
- Speaking of Desert Diamond and comedy, multiplatinum-selling comedian Rodney Carrington brings his country music/comedy mashup show to Desert Diamond on Nov. 22.