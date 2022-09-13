Bands you should see in Tucson over the next week

Some top-notch talent is blowing through Tucson over the next week, from classic rock icons to celebrated songwriters.

Spend some of your paycheck on these touring acts.

Jefferson Starship at the Fox, Saturday, Sept. 17 — This Bay Area-born rock band has gone through a seemingly infinite number of lineup changes since forming in 1974 (David Freiberg is the only original member). But the touring continues. Expect to hear a mix of classics and newish tracks from the band’s 2020 album, “Mother of the Sun.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$70 through foxtucson.com.

Tom Russell at Hotel Congress Plaza, Saturday, Sept. 17 — For fans of powerful storytelling and skillful songwriting, it doesn’t get much better than Tom Russell. The troubadour’s songs can be compelling and raw and have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Nanci Griffith and Dave Alvin. Russell takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 through rhythmandroots.org.

Staind at the AVA, Tuesday, Sept. 20 — It’s been a while since this nu-metal band has visited Tucson. If you feel those days of Staind playing constantly on FM radio were good, but now so far away, you are in luck. The group hits the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$150. casinodelsol.com.