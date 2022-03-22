Basketball not your thing? Check out these Tucson concerts

We’re kicking off with hot country newcomer Parker McCollum at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., on Friday, March 25. But, sadly, the show is all but sold out. When we said “hot country newcomer” we weren’t referencing his rough-around-the-edges-boy-next-door good looks. We were talking about the 29-year-old’s abundance of talent. Fresh from snagging the 2022 ACM award for best new male artist, the Texan topped Billboard last week with his second consecutive single (“To Be Loved By You”). He also got a social media shoutout from George Strait for his cover of Strait’s twangy ballad “Carrying Your Love With Me” and had 73,000 watch him at the famous Houston Rodeo early this month.