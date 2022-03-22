Basketball not your thing? Check out these Tucson concerts

If college basketball isn’t your thing, Tucson has an answer to your weekend planning dilemma: Take in a live concert.
We’ve got a few we can suggest.
We’re kicking off with hot country newcomer Parker McCollum at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., on Friday, March 25. But, sadly, the show is all but sold out. When we said “hot country newcomer” we weren’t referencing his rough-around-the-edges-boy-next-door good looks. We were talking about the 29-year-old’s abundance of talent. Fresh from snagging the 2022 ACM award for best new male artist, the Texan topped Billboard last week with his second consecutive single (“To Be Loved By You”). He also got a social media shoutout from George Strait for his cover of Strait’s twangy ballad “Carrying Your Love With Me” and had 73,000 watch him at the famous Houston Rodeo early this month.
If you do have a ticket to the hottest country show in town, it starts at 8 p.m., with Montana country singer Chancey Williams opening.
Here are a few other hot shows this weekend. Check with the venues for updated COVID protocols that could include proof of vaccination or negative test and masks.
The Toronto-based Classic Albums Live — a concert series that performs classic albums from the 1960s-70s cover-to-cover live — brings Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Chronicles” to the Fox Tucson Theatre stage, 17 W. Congress St., on Saturday, March 26. “Chronicles” was the band’s 1976 best-of compilation, which means you are going to hear all those amazing CCR hits from the quintessential “Proud Mary” to the iconic “Bad Moon Risin’,” “Down on the Corner,” “Susie Q,” “Travelin’ Band,” “Fortunate Son” and “Lodi” and a half dozen other gems. The band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25 to $47.50 through foxtucson.com.
Get an early jump on the weekend when funnyman Tom Segura brings his “I’m Coming Everywhere Tour” to Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., on Thursday, March 24. The standup and popular comedy podcaster (“Your Mom’s House”) made headlines last week when he pledged to donate $10,000 to an LGBTQ+ group in Topeka, Kansas, after the ultra-conservative and controversial Westboro Baptist Church protested his show in that city. Why, you ask? Who knows, but the local charity that benefited from the gift sent thanks on social media. Segura hits the stage at 7 p.m. for those who snagged tickets before the show sold out.
Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona brings his “Blanco y Negro” (Black and White Tour) to Tucson Music Hall on Sunday, March 27. We are among just 25 North American cities on his itinerary, which, frankly, is pretty dang cool. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are not cheap. They start at $240 and there are only a handful left through ticketmaster.com
