New Orleans bluesman Tab Benoit is finally returning to a Tucson stage, seven years after his last show here.
Benoit is playing the Rialto Theatre with fellow New Orleans blues guitarist Eric Johanson on Monday, June 10.
Tucson is the final stop of the Arizona leg of Grammy nominated Benoit's late spring tour. The 51-year-old swamp blues guitarist/songwriter headlines day one of Flagstaff's Brews & Blues festival on Friday, June 7. Two days later, on Sunday, June 9, he will play a show at Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum before he gets to us on Monday.
Monday's show starts at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $26 to $34 through ticketfly.com.
Also coming to the Rialto this week: Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Patty Griffin performs an all-ages show at 8 p.m. Friday, June 7. Tickets are $30 to $44.