Beethoven bonanza: TSO, SASO and the Shanghai Quartet to fete composer

Tucson and the rest of the classical music world are celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday this season, but this weekend we are really outdoing ourselves.

By Sunday, Feb. 16, Tucson audiences will have heard three of his symphonies — two are on deck with Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra is set to play his Seventh — and five string quartets performed by the renowned Shanghai Quartet in two concerts for Arizona Friends of Chamber Music.

Add to that three Beethoven piano sonatas performed last Sunday, Feb. 9, by a trio of pianists at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church — the finale of the church’s 10-year Beethoven Sonata Project to perform all 32 of his sonatas.

That’s what we call a bunch of Beethoven.

Oh, but we’re not finished yet:

  • Next week, True Concord Voices & Orchestra performs Beethoven’s C Major Mass and “Choral Fantasy” three times between Feb. 21 and 23.
  • TSO has Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” on deck for its MasterWorks series in four performances Feb. 28, 29 and March 1.
  • SASO is teaming up with the Helios Ensemble to perform Beethoven’s choral Symphony No. 9 April 24-26.

Beethoven’s 250th birthday is in December.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Shanghai Quartet with Arizona Friends

The Shanghai Quartet returns to Arizona Friends of Chamber Music for two performances — the first on Wednesday, Feb. 12 — of Beethoven string quartets. 

"Beethoven and Bach are desert island composers: If I had to pick a composer who I had to listen to and that was it, it would be Beethoven," said the Shanghai's longtime cellist Nicholas Tzavaras."

Over the two concerts Tzavaras and the ensemble — brothers Weigang Li on violin and Honggang Li on viola, and violinist Yi-Wen Jiang — will perform what he likes to call 5 1/2 Beethoven quartets. The half comes from the Grosse Fuge, which was actually the final movement from the String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major that Beethoven spun off into its own work on the advice of his publisher.

The Grosse Fuge was the last work that Beethoven wrote before his death in 1827. 

"In the end of his life, the last two years of his life, he only wrote string quartets. And they are just magnificent works," Tzavaras said. "It’s our bible almost. We revere them.”

The Shanghai Quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 13, at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students with ID through arizonachambermusic.org or at the door.

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.

