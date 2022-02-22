Birds and Arrows release made-in-Tucson album, Kingston Trio hits the stage

The Birds and Arrows husband and wife team of Andrea and Pete Connolly will preview their first made-in-Tucson album with a show on the Hotel Congress Plaza Stage on Friday, Feb. 25.

“Electric Bones,” the duo’s first full-length album since leaving their longtime North Carolina home a couple of years ago, was supposed to be released in 2021, but the pandemic put a crimp in those plans.

Instead of sitting on the album while the pandemic played out, the Connollys penned songs that reflected their COVID experience of being forced to sit out for more than a year. Some of those songs landed on the album.