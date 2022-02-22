Birds and Arrows release made-in-Tucson album, Kingston Trio hits the stage

The Birds and Arrows husband and wife team of Andrea and Pete Connolly will preview their first made-in-Tucson album with a show on the Hotel Congress Plaza Stage on Friday, Feb. 25.
“Electric Bones,” the duo’s first full-length album since leaving their longtime North Carolina home a couple of years ago, was supposed to be released in 2021, but the pandemic put a crimp in those plans.
Instead of sitting on the album while the pandemic played out, the Connollys penned songs that reflected their COVID experience of being forced to sit out for more than a year. Some of those songs landed on the album.
Birds and Arrows will share the stage with the Tucson indie pop duo Night Weather and Phoenix glam-rock band Daphne and the Glitches. Friday’s show starts at 7 p.m. at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Tickets are $10 in advance through eventbrite.com, $12 at the door.
Kingston Trio times five
The Kingston Trio is making up for lost time this weekend when it will play five Tucson area concerts beginning with a show on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Fox Tucson Theatre.
On Monday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, March 1, they will play two shows each day at Green Valley’s Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road.
The pop-folk trio, known for its crisp three-part harmonies on hits including the iconic “Tom Dooley,” “Greenback Dollar” and “The River is Wide,” lost its last remaining founding member when Bob Shane died in Phoenix in 2020 at the age of 85.
The members today — Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich — have intrinsic ties to the original band, none possibly as strong as Marvin, the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds.
Gorelangton also has ties to Reynolds; he was one of the few musicians outside Reynolds’ Kingston Trio partners to record with Reynolds. Marovich, who plays guitar, mandolin and banjo, performed with the original trio.
Tickets for Sunday’s show at Fox Tucson, 17 W. Congress St., are $39 to $110 through foxtucson.com.
The guys will play 3 and 7 p.m. shows Monday and Tuesday in Green Valley. Tickets for those shows are $45 at performingartscenter.thundertix.com.
