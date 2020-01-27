Black Violin makes Tucson stop, melding hip hop and classical music

"How can we get people to think outside of the box. That’s all that we’re doing," Baptiste explained. "People think when they come to our shows and listen to our album, it's about the violins. But it’s not really about the violin... Musically, our goal is to give you that good feeling that you get when you hear a classical song."

The pair, who met in high school and have been performing as Black Violin for 18 years, also want to reach people who have no interest in classical music.

"Most people I’ve talked to are like ‘I love the violin.' But I just don’t think the violin necessarily has been presented to them in ways that is for them," he said. "Most of the time it's Mahler and Tchaikovsky and they hear it in the movies. How are we training new audiences to love and appreciate this art form? That’s basically what our goal is."

And while they sneak in passages from classical music, including Dvorák's "Slavonic Dances" on the song "Al Green," it's subtle enough to warm over non-classical music fans.

"Maybe you’ll listen to it and you’ll hear Dvorák and maybe someone else will listen to it and be like, ‘Man, that’s an Al Green bassline.’ And that’s the whole point," he said. "It’s this really cool marriage that doesn’t seem forced. We are classical and we are hip-hop producers at the same time and we are very careful how we marry these two things together because we want lovers of both genres to come together and get their minds opened by this."

