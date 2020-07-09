Blake Shelton headlines nationwide drive-in concert series kickoff

The Shelton concert is the first in what Encore officials said will be a series of live concerts broadcast to drive-in theaters. For music fans, it's an answer to the live entertainment blackout caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Concert venues nationwide have been shuttered since early April and most remain closed as many artists postpone tour plans through 2020 in response to the health crisis.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences.”

Brooks concert June 27 brought in 350,000 fans to 300 drive-in theaters nationwide, Encore officials said.

