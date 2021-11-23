Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen to headline '22 Country Thunder

Country Thunder is bringing back superstar Blake Shelton to headline its 2022 festival in Florence in April.

And he'll be in good company with superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, "If It Wasn't For Trucks" singer Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, the troubled country singer who put his musical life on hold last summer after he was caught on video shouting the N-word.

Wallen had been on the lineup for the 2021 Country Thunder Festival, held in mid-October after organizers moved the date from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after the video surfaced in July and Wallen faced a mountain of backlash from fans, the public and his record label, he cancelled his touring and recording to escape the limelight.

Reserved seats for the four-day festival April 7-10 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence are long sold out, but four-day general admission passes at $185 are on sale now through countrythunder.com/az. Expect the price to increase in January as they have for previous events.