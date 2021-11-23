 Skip to main content
Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen to headline '22 Country Thunder
Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen to headline '22 Country Thunder

Country Thunder is bringing back superstar Blake Shelton to headline its 2022 festival in Florence in April.

And he'll be in good company with superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, "If It Wasn't For Trucks" singer Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, the troubled country singer who put his musical life on hold last summer after he was caught on video shouting the N-word.

Wallen had been on the lineup for the 2021 Country Thunder Festival, held in mid-October after organizers moved the date from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after the video surfaced in July and Wallen faced a mountain of backlash from fans, the public and his record label, he cancelled his touring and recording to escape the limelight.

Reserved seats for the four-day festival April 7-10 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence are long sold out, but four-day general admission passes at $185 are on sale now through countrythunder.com/az. Expect the price to increase in January as they have for previous events. 

The festival in October was one for the record books with attendance topping 30,000 a day. 

The 2022 festival includes HARDY, Gabby Barrett, Randy Houser, Chase Rice, Lindsay Ell, Michael Ray, Tracy Lawrence, Jameson Rodgers, Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, James Barker Band and MacKenzie Porter. More supporting acts will be announced later.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

