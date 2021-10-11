Blues foundation hosts fundraising concert to help Tucson musicians

Award-winning blues guitarist Bob Margolin is teaming up with Phoenix blues harmonica whiz Bob Corritore on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation musical fundraiser to benefit two of the foundation’s community programs.
Part of the proceeds from Saturday’s Fall Blues Revue at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, will support the Blues Heritage Foundation’s “Blues In The Schools” program and the Southern Arizona Musicians Assistance Fund, which provides emergency aid to blues musicians in need.
Margolin — aka Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin — is an award-winning blues guitarist and singer specializing in Chicago blues. He recorded with the Muddy Waters’ band from 1973-1980, and was part of Muddy Waters’ crew that was featured in Martin Scorsese's landmark 1976 film, “The Last Waltz.” In 2017, Margolin was part of the 18-city “Last Waltz 40 Tour” with Warren Haynes, Michael McDonald, Dr. John and Jamey Johnson.
Corritore is a highly regarded blues harmonica player and band leader, according to a foundation news release. Corritore is carrying the torch for old-school Chicago blues style harmonica and has been featured on 100 recordings. His resume includes nominations for Handy, Grammy, Living Blues and Blues Blast Music Awards for his recordings.
Blues guitarist Dennis Jones and his band also are on the lineup with Tucson’s own Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy and Cholla Blues Standards from Cholla High School.
The concert begins at 4 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $25 in advance through azblues.org or $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free.