Blues foundation hosts fundraising concert to help Tucson musicians

Award-winning blues guitarist Bob Margolin is teaming up with Phoenix blues harmonica whiz Bob Corritore on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation musical fundraiser to benefit two of the foundation’s community programs.

Part of the proceeds from Saturday’s Fall Blues Revue at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, will support the Blues Heritage Foundation’s “Blues In The Schools” program and the Southern Arizona Musicians Assistance Fund, which provides emergency aid to blues musicians in need.

Margolin — aka Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin — is an award-winning blues guitarist and singer specializing in Chicago blues. He recorded with the Muddy Waters’ band from 1973-1980, and was part of Muddy Waters’ crew that was featured in Martin Scorsese's landmark 1976 film, “The Last Waltz.” In 2017, Margolin was part of the 18-city “Last Waltz 40 Tour” with Warren Haynes, Michael McDonald, Dr. John and Jamey Johnson.