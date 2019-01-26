Rising star tenor and Placido Domingo protegé is festival's artist-in-residence.

Mexican Consulate teams up with Tucson festival to promote shared cultures.

Tucson Desert Song Festival artist-in-residence Arturo Chacón-Cruz performed a sold-out recital at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music's Holsclaw Hall Friday night.

Other upcoming Song Festival events:

Jan. 27: Arizona Early Music Society presents Nell Snaidas and Chatham Baroque "Repertorio Español." 3 p.m., Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.; $25.

Jan. 28: Panel Discussion: What is Latin Style? featuring George Hanson, Tucson Symphony Orchestra Music Director José Luis Gomez, composer Dan Asia, stage director Daniel Helfgot and Israeli guitarist and composer Adam del Monte. 7 p.m., Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road; $5.

Jan. 29: UA Fred Fox School of Music presents Steans Institute Singers. 7 p.m., Holsclaw Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway; free.

Jan. 30: Scenes from "Llantos 1492," a concert version of Adam del Monte's flamenco opera featuring del Monte on guitar, soprano Shana Blake Hill, baritones Gabriel Manro and Roberto Perlas Gómez, flamenco vocalists Clara Rodríguez and José Cortés, narrator Daniel Helfgot and pianist Mercedes Juan Musotto. 7:30 pm, Crowder Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway; $10.

Jan. 31: Arizona Friends of Chamber Music: "Te Amo, Argentina." 7:30 p.m., Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave.; $30.

Feb. 1: Ballet Tucson and Tucson Guitar Society present "Viva Piazzolla!" 7:30 p.m., Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road;. $45. Repeats at 2 p.m. Feb. 2.

Feb. 2: Arizona Opera presents "La Traviata," featuring Vanessa Vasquez and Daniel Montenegro. 7:30 p.m., Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $25 to $125. Repeats at 2 p.m. Feb. 3.

Feb. 5: UA Presents hosts Ana Maria Martínez in concert. 7:30 p.m. at Crowder Hall; $19 to $45.

For links to tickets, visit tucsondesertsongfestival.org