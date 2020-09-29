Brashear-McLaughlin duo open Hotel Congress concert series

The couple are no strangers to Tucson; they lived here throughout the 1990s while Krause earned her anthropology doctorate degree at the UA. That’s when Brashear first met McLaughlin.

They have recorded three duets albums including 2017’s ”The Colten House Sessions, Songs for the Southwest,” which came out of the pair’s 2014 songwriting residency with the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. They and Todd Phillips spent the fellowship writing songs that captured the beauty, history and culture of the Colorado Plateau and Southwest canyon country.

Brashear said that despite the physical distance separating him and McLaughlin, they have continued working together over the years.

“We’ve carved out a niche not only together but we have our own bands, our own careers,” he said, and often they contribute to one another’s solo efforts. “We are never not doing something together even if we are far apart.”