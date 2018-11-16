Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian added some melodic flourishes and energetic passages to his Trumpet Concerto that twisted, turned and spilled out into what critics from the time of its introduction in 1950 to today sum up in one word: Flashy.
But that flashy can fall flat in the hands of a trumpet soloist lacking the confidence, virtuosic chops and sheer willpower to conjure up Arutiunian's wonderous score.
Enter award-winning Brazilian trumpet player Flávio Gabriel who joins the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra for two concerts this weekend that will be anchored by the Arutunian.
Gabriel also will perform the solo part in Jobim’s chart-topping "Girl from Ipanema." The program also includes Bernstein’s "Candide" Overture and Borodin’s Symphony No. 2.
SASO, under the baton of Linus Lerner, will perform the concert twice:
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive in SaddleBrooke; $24 here.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte. $23 here.