Brit-born violinist performs Dove of Peace Beethoven Sonata Project finale

Finding her musical voice in Tucson: "I've been performing pretty much since I arrived. I am a member of True Concord (Voices & Orchestra), play regularly with TSO and Arizona Opera, can often be heard playing at St Philip's in the Hills, Dove of Peace Concert Series and other music venues and events around town. I have particularly enjoyed presenting the music from my recently released album in solo concerts, both in Tucson and down in Tubac, and also joining the St Andrew's Bach Society for the 'Mendelssohn Project' last June. I also have plans in the works for future concerts that I hope to self-present here."

Tackling Beethoven's Kruetzer Sonata : "I have lived through a lot with this piece, and it has followed me across the world! I wanted to play it since I was very young, and as a student at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, I finally had the courage to ask my professor if I might learn it. To my surprise — and terror! — she said yes, and I ended up performing it for my final recital in Salzburg just before moving to the U.S.

"Learning this piece was more difficult than I could have imagined, and more demanding on the players than anything I have ever played before or since. I feel like I need to train in the gym for weeks leading up to any performance, to have the stamina that the piece requires! I guess I can understand now why the violinist to whom Beethoven dedicated the sonata, Rodolphe Kreutzer, refused to play it because of its difficulty. It is a long sonata, about 45 minutes in total, and the technical challenges really never let up, from the grand solo violin entrance to the very last flourishes of the final movement. As always with Beethoven, he is extremely particular with his markings, and I think keeping up with these, the often very quick changes in mood and character and all the while making it seem effortless and sound beautiful is what is so tough with this music, but what can also be so rewarding if you manage it."