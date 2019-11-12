The folks in Tucson’s classical music biz are going to be really busy in the coming week.
- Arizona Opera brings “Fellow Travelers” to Temple of Music and Art this weekend.
- Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra’s collaborative performance of “Carmina Burana” finishes its five-concert run with a pair of performances in Oro Valley on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17.
- Tucson Symphony Orchestra brings guitar great Sharon Isbin back for two concerts at Tucson Music Hall Friday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 17.
- The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music teams up with UNAM Tucson–Centro de Estudios Mexicanos and the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to present the flute and multi-media electro-acoustic concert “Luz Negra” at Crowder Hall.
- And the fledgling Naumburg Trio swings into Leo Rich for an Arizona Friends of Chamber Music recital on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Inside today’s Caliente, you can read more about the opera, symphony and SASO concerts. Here’s the 411 on the other events.
“Luz Negra”
Featuring: Award-winning Ónix Ensemble soloists Alejandro Escuer and Rodrigo Sigal. The pair has performed extensively in Mexico, Latin America, the United States, Canada and throughout Asia and Europe.
Who: The Ónix Ensemble is an award-winning Mexican ensemble whose mission is to share and champion the latest trends and works in contemporary music.
What: Expect an hour of what music-school officials describe as nonstop “sound and visual metaphors that immerse the audience into an imaginary exploration of our own ways of listening in relation with the paradoxes and contradictions of human existence” through different flutes and sounds and electroacoustic music including advanced audiovisual technologies and texts. The repertoire comes from multimedia sources combined with live improvisation that includes contemporary concert music, folk and classical.
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19
Where: Crowder Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway at the Fred Fox School of Music
Cost: Free
Details: music.arizona.edu
Naumburg Trio
Presented by: Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
About the Naumburg: The trio got together in summer 2017 to perform at the 36th annual Rockport Chamber Music Festival. The piano trio — violinist Frank Huang, cellist David Requiro and pianist Gilles Vonsattel — took its name from the prestigious Naumburg Awards; each of them were Naumburg medal winners.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20
Where: Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave.
Tickets: $30 for adults, $10 for students with ID at arizonachambermusic.org or at the Leo Rich box office
Program:
Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat Major
Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor
Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major