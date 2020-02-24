022720-cal-m3concerts

It's been a few years since R' Dub brought his Slow Jams R&B showcase to his old hometown.

But R Dub — aka Randy Williams — is back with a lineup that includes 1980s hitmakers Atlantic Starr and former Kumbia King-turned hip-hop star Frankie J.

Also on the lineup for Slow Jams 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 29, is

Jon B, J. Holiday and Amanda Perez. R Dub and 97.5 The Vibe are hosting the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $49.50 to $45.50 through ticketmaster.com

Also coming to Tucson stages this weekend:

• Texas blues guitarist Jimmy Vaughan, baby bro of the late legendary bluesman Stevie Ray Vaughan, plays a show at the Rialto Theatre on Sunday, March 1, fresh from his Grammy nomination for his latest album, "Baby Please Come Home." The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $30 and $40 through rialtotheatre.com

• 1970s rock band Three Dog Night is heading to Fox Tucson Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 27, as part of the West Coast leg of its early 2020 touring. The band, which has been around since the late 1960s and is still fronted by original lead singer Danny Hutton,

