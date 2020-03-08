031220-cal-msidewalkprophets (working)

Fans of Sidewalk Prophets will have 24 reasons to smile this spring as the band launches the “Smile Tour” in 2020 in support of its latest single. Sidewalk Prophets unveils 24 tour dates. Delivering their best live show to date, on the “Smile Tour,” Sidewalk Prophets will host an evening full of hits and new music that will leave concert goers feeling re-energized and grinning from ear to ear.