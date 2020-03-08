031220-cal-msidewalkprophets (working)

You are the owner of this article.
Sidewalk Prophets — from left, bassist Cal Joslin, lead guitar Shaun Tomczak, lead singer Dave Frey and drummer Justin Nace — is bringing its 2020 "Smile Tour" to Tucson.

 Courtesy CMA Media Promotions

Fans of Sidewalk Prophets will have 24 reasons to smile this spring as the band launches the “Smile Tour” in 2020 in support of its latest single. Sidewalk Prophets unveils 24 tour dates. Delivering their best live show to date, on the “Smile Tour,” Sidewalk Prophets will host an evening full of hits and new music that will leave concert goers feeling re-energized and grinning from ear to ear.

SMILE Tour 2020 featuring SIDEWALK PROPHETS

DATE: Thursday March 12, 2020 TIME: 7:00 P.M.

PLACE: Eastside Assembly, 1930 Wilmot Rd., Tucson, AZ

INFO#: 615-358-8756 or http://www.hyperurl.co/SMILEtucsonAZ

ADMISSION: $49.99.00 VIP Preshow Party, $24.99 Early Entry, $14.99 General Admission

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

If you go

What: Sidewalk Prophets "Smile Tour" 2020

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Where: Eastside Assembly, 1930 E. Wilmot Road

Tickets: $15 through eastsideassembly.org

Details: sidewalkprophets.com

