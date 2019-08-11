Artists can wait years before they sell out a concert in a new town, but Southern California singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham is doing it on her first try in Tucson.
And it will likely be a sensation repeated numerous times over the next three or four months as she heads out on the road with Tucson's own Calexico and Iron & Wine.
She's opening Iron & Wine and Calexico's sold-out Rialto show on Saturday, Aug. 17 — one of four shows she will do with the double-billed tour before going on the road with singer-songwriter Amos Lee for a dozen shows later this month.
The 22-year-old Orange County, Calif., native comes here the day after her Verve Forecast debut "Who Are You Now" comes out. It is her fourth album in a career that goes back to her debut album in 2014. Cunningham raised $16,949 through a Kickstarter campaign to independently record that album.
Rolling Stone Country praised "Who Are You Now" as “a new spin on West Coast folk-rock, with classical tendencies, electric guitars, jazz-school chord changes and alt-rock strut all living under the same roof.”
“Poised and precise in her singing and ace guitar playing ... Madison Cunningham might not conjure a comparison to Fiona Apple on first listen, but ... with (her) wonderfully tangled imagery and cutting self-awareness, shows she's an heir to that queen's powerful throne," NPR Music chimed in.
Saturday's concert is a homecoming of sorts for Calexico, which doesn't perform many Tucson concerts. It reunites the pair with Iron & Wine — aka Sam Beam — who have performed together every couple years since collaborating on the 2005 EP "In the Reins."
The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St.