Can I get an Amen! Morris Robinson, True Concord amaze in 'America Sings'

"Ol' Man River" from the musical "Show Boat" was supposed to be one of if not the highlight of Met star Morris Robinson's concert with True Concord Voices & Orchestra last weekend.

But on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the second of three performances, the African-American spiritual "Witness" stole the night.

With his rich, deeply nuanced bass that comes from a place deep in his soul, the imposing former All-American linebacker took us to church with that final refrain — "Yes, you'll be a witness for my Lord / My soul is a witness for my Lord."

We half expected Robinson and the 30-voice strong True Concord choir to start waving their hands and dancing around the big Catalina Foothills High School auditorium stage, or perhaps jump into the sold-out audience and get all of us on our feet praising along.

Honestly, the only thing missing from the tent revival-style performance as part of the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival was a shouted "Amen!"