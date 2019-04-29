Casas Christian School sixth-grader Jacqueline Rodenbeck was just 8 in the summer of 2016 when she landed in the Hiefetz Institute Program for the Exceptionally Gifted.
She was the youngest participant in the program’s history and she has returned every summer since, honing her skills with some of the greatest violin teachers in the U.S. today.
Her hard work has paid off at home in Tucson, where her list of accolades since she started taking violin lessons at age 5 includes finishing first in 2016 and this year in the Jr. Strings Division of the Civic Orchestra of Tucson’s Jr. Young Artists’ Competition and finishing second in the competition in 2015 and ‘18. She also took third in the 2017 Tucson Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition.
Jaqueline will join the Civic Orchestra of Tucson on Sunday, May 5, for its annual concert at Reid Park. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, near East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road, and admission is free. Details: cotmusic.org