Celebrated bass Robinson brings introspective side to Tucson's Desert Song Festival

“I have 150, 160 performances at the Metropolitan Opera, 30 or 40 at Carnegie Hall. I’ve sung at La Scala. I’ve sung at San Francisco,” Robinson recounted when asked about not having a conservatory background. “I think it has its place and I think if I had been there instead of where I was … I would not be as green as I was coming into it. But I think having the experiences that I did in my life shaped me for what I walked into. I had the intestinal fortitude. I had the stick-to-itness. I had the discipline. I had the mental toughness, which a lot of people who go to conservatory don’t have.”

“I love to sing. I love to do my job. And every instance requires something different of me as an artist,” said Robinson, the son of an Atlanta preacher who will be in the audience in March for that “Porgy and Bess” performance. “So when I’m singing Mahler (Eighth Symphony in the UK) literally a couple days before I come to Tucson, I’m going to be a different Morris Robinson. I’m going to be singing with a huge orchestra behind me and I’m going to be going all in, just cranking out the volume ... . When I’m in Arizona, I’m going to be a whole different Morris Robinson. I get to come off the voice. I get to be sweet. I get to be introspective. I get to explore different aspects of my voice that I don’t normally get to do. It’s going to be fun.”