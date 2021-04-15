Celebrated soprano takes Tucson audience back to pre-COVID times with recital

A truck rumbled along East Speedway just as the sun was giving its last yawn April 9, adding a percussive thump to celebrated soprano Corinne Winters' performance of "Tatyana's Letter Scene" from Tchaikovsky's opera "Eugene Onegin."

Throughout her hourlong recital at the east-side Mountain Oyster Club patio that Friday evening — the first of two sold-out performances to open True Concord Voices & Orchestra's spring "bubble" season — Mother Nature and man attempted to steal the attention from Winters. But as birds chirped, adding a sweet chorus to Copland's "Twelve Songs of Emily Dickinson" and those trucks tried to interrupt her finale, Winters never skipped a beat.

The performance, one of the highlights of the 2021 Tucson Desert Song Festival, came months after it was rescheduled back in January as the state's COVID-19 pandemic numbers rose. You got a sense from the socially distanced, masked audience sitting on the idyllic patio that a little truck distraction and a low-flying helicopter weren't going to spoil the moment for them or Winters.

"This is a very exciting evening for me because it is my first night on stage in 15 months," she told the audience as a few people started making their way into the private club's glassed-in dining room visible from the patio. "I'm overjoyed and overwhelmed being here."