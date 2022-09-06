Celebrated Tucson conductor back at the podium for fall parks series

László Veres retired from the Tucson Pops Orchestra after the spring concert series in June, but the longtime Tucson conductor is not ready to give up his baton entirely.
Veres will be behind the podium when his volunteer
Arizona Symphonic Winds kicks off its “Music in the Park” fall series at Udall Park’s László Veres Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 10. The series of Saturday evening concerts runs through Oct. 1 at the amphitheater, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Veres founded the ensemble and has led it since 1990, presenting concerts of light classical fare from the extensive winds repertoire. Concerts also feature guest artists including local vocalists.
Performances start at 7 p.m. and those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets and make an evening of it. Admission is free, although donations are accepted.
Saturday — “Stars of the Future” featuring the 250-member Catalina Foothills High School marching band presenting its halftime show and other selections as a preview of their appearance in the Rose Bowl Parade on Jan. 1. The Winds also will perform works from Vienna, the Big Band Era and other selections.
Sept. 17 — The crowd-favorite “Strike Up The Band” concert includes marches, overtures, music for concert band, show tunes and other special audience favorites. You can bet Veres will don his John Philip Sousa outfit for this one.
Sept. 24 — Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal trumpeter Hayato Tanaka will join the orchestra to play some John Philip Sousa works. Also on the program: selections from “Exodus” and the music of John Williams.
Oct. 1 — Vocalist Elena Galbraith will perform works by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and others.
For more information on Arizona Symphonic Winds, visit
facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds.
Photos: Tucson Pops maestro László Veres conducts final concert
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres faces the crowd while conducting his last song during his final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022. After 30 years with the Tucson Pops Orchestra, Maestro Veres has retired. Veres has been conductor and music director of the Tucson Pops Orchestra since 1992.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres, right, smiles while talking with a former student Amanda Glenn via FaceTime as well as talking with Glenn's best friend and friend of Veres Amy Roberts, center, and another former student Amber Roberts before Veres's final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres blows kisses towards the crowd as they cheer for him during Veres's final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
An emotional Maestro László Veres smiles while receiving a surprise gift from his granddaughter Karylin Veres during Veres's final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022. Karylin, who lives in Chicago, flew out to Tucson to surprise her grandfather who was not aware she would be attending.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Susan Putt holds up a "Love You Laszlo" sign while Maestro László Veres speaks to the crowd during Veres's final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres, left, receives flowers from his wife Fran Veres during Veres's final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres set up his music stand while audience members fill the grass before his final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres conducts during his final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
László Veres retires from Tucson Pop Orchestra
Maestro László Veres conducts "God Bless America" towards the crowd during his final concert with the Tucson Pops Orchestra at George DeMeester Performance Center inside Reid Park in Tucson, Ariz. on June 12, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at
cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter
@Starburch
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!