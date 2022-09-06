Celebrated Tucson conductor back at the podium for fall parks series

László Veres retired from the Tucson Pops Orchestra after the spring concert series in June, but the longtime Tucson conductor is not ready to give up his baton entirely.

Veres will be behind the podium when his volunteer Arizona Symphonic Winds kicks off its “Music in the Park” fall series at Udall Park’s László Veres Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 10. The series of Saturday evening concerts runs through Oct. 1 at the amphitheater, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Veres founded the ensemble and has led it since 1990, presenting concerts of light classical fare from the extensive winds repertoire. Concerts also feature guest artists including local vocalists.

Performances start at 7 p.m. and those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets and make an evening of it. Admission is free, although donations are accepted.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday — “Stars of the Future” featuring the 250-member Catalina Foothills High School marching band presenting its halftime show and other selections as a preview of their appearance in the Rose Bowl Parade on Jan. 1. The Winds also will perform works from Vienna, the Big Band Era and other selections.

Sept. 17 — The crowd-favorite “Strike Up The Band” concert includes marches, overtures, music for concert band, show tunes and other special audience favorites. You can bet Veres will don his John Philip Sousa outfit for this one.

Sept. 24 — Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal trumpeter Hayato Tanaka will join the orchestra to play some John Philip Sousa works. Also on the program: selections from “Exodus” and the music of John Williams.

Oct. 1 — Vocalist Elena Galbraith will perform works by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and others.

For more information on Arizona Symphonic Winds, visit facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds.