CONCERT
Classical
Celebrating 20 Years of Song — Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. Cantorial Soloist Marjorie Hochberg sings some of her favorite theater and opera solos, and musical friends old and new join in with Jewish favorites as well as world premieres. Donations in Marjorie’s honor will be recognized at this event. For more information on donations, please contact Jill Rich at 349-0174. 7-9 p.m. June 13. $10. 327-4501. tetucson.org.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. June 16. Free. 722-5853. tucsonpops.org.
Michael and Melanie Fan: Violin Duo — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.