Cellist Peled returns to Tucson to play powerful Dvorák Concerto

Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled can’t forget the last time he guested with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

He made history that weekend in 2015, playing the Elgar Cello Concerto for the first time in the orchestra’s history and doing it on the famed Casals cello.

But what stands out most to him was the friendship he forged with TSO Music Director José Luis Gomez.

The two were supposed to reunite in Tucson last season, but the pandemic put that on hold. So Peled instead joined Gomez for one of his early virtual TSO chats on Zoom.

“I was here in Baltimore and I believe he was in Spain and we had a chat for almost an hour,” recalled Peled, who teaches at the John Hopkins Peabody Institute. “I talked about my instrument and I talked about music and we promised each other that the moment we can we would get together in Tucson and make music in person. And that’s coming up so I’m really excited about it.”

Peled will make his third appearance with the TSO this weekend performing Dvorák’s Cello Concerto — “the Michael Jordon of cello concertos,” he said.