Chamber Music Plus returns for benefit performance

Sanda Schuldmann really enjoyed the rehearsal part of her nearly four-decade music career.

But when it came time to perform, a pile of self-inflicted stress weighed so heavy that it sometimes zapped the joy out of it. In her mind, every note she struck had to be better than the one before. Every performance had to be closer to perfect. And every night, she felt like she still had a ways to go.

“Chasing perfection is a highly singular and personal thing. You always aim for that one day that everything will be perfect and it never happens,” said Schuldmann, who with her cellist husband and duo partner Harry Clark retired from performing in 2013.

This weekend, the pair come out of retirement to perform a benefit in Green Valley for Books for Classrooms, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that provides books for schools with economically disadvantaged populations. Benefactors include the Ajo Unified School District, where 80% of the students received free or reduced lunches; and Wrightson Ridge School in the Sahuarita Unified School District, where more than half the students are on the free or reduced lunch program, according to the organization.