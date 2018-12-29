They aren’t calling it the Tucson Rodeo Concert, but Desert Diamond Casino is obviously thinking along those lines with its weekend of country concerts in February.
Country legend Charley Pride and rising star Easton Corbin are playing back-to-back concerts at Desert Diamond, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, on Feb. 22-23 — the final weekend of the 2019 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo, which runs Feb. 16-24 at the southside Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Pride, making his first Tucson appearance in years, kicks things off Feb. 22. The 84-year-old Grammy winning singer, who has landed more than 50 singles on Billboard’s Top 10 country charts and sold tens of millions of records along his 50-plus-year musical journey, paved the way for other African-American country singers including Neal McCoy (“The Shake”) and Kane Brown (“Heaven”).
Corbin, who has made Tucson a regular stop over his 13-year career, returns Feb. 23.
The neo-traditional country singer, whose hits include “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll with It” and his latest single, “A Girl Like You,” is known for his whiskey smooth baritone and uncanny vocal resemblance to George Strait.
Tickets for Pride are $45 to $75; it’s $25 to $35 for Easton. Get them online at startickets.com Details: ddcaz.com