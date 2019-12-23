Charley Pride, Michael Ray to play Tucson Rodeo concerts

There is no real “official” Tucson Rodeo concert but Desert Diamond Casino’s double-billed country weekend Feb. 21-22, 2020, — the same weekend as the 95th annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros — screams unofficially official.

Both concerts will be held at Desert Diamond Casino’s Diamond Entertainment Center, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, and tickets are available through ddcaz.com.

First up is country legend Charley Pride — the bourbon smooth baritone behind the hits “All I Have to Offer You is Me,” “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “Amazing Love,” “Roll on Mississippi,” “Mountain of Love” and a half dozen others — on Feb. 21 — a Friday night.

Pride had an jaw-dropping 52 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs 1966 and 1987 — the peak years of his five-deacdes-plus career.

Thirty of those songs topped the charts, making him RCA Records best selling artist in the late 1960s-early ‘870s — something the label hadn’t seen since Elvis a decade earlier.

Pride is 85 years old and while he no longer actively records, he still gets out on the road for a handful of shows a year including Tucson. He was here last February on the same weekend as the 94th annual rodeo with Easton Corbin. Tickets start at $45.