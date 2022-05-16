Check out one of these Tucson concerts this weekend

In case you didn’t get enough of a mariachi fix at the 40th annual Tucson International Mariachi Conference earlier this month, the AVA at Casino del Sol is serving up an evening of mariachi and folkorico.

Noche de las Estrellas on Saturday, May 21, is presented by Sunnyside High School and features Mexican-American singer Graciela Beltrán alongside mariachi and folklórico dancers.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with student groups performing as part of the evening’s Plaza Garibaldi. At 7 p.m., the stronger high school mariachi and professional mariachi groups take the stage. Beltrán comes on at 8:30. Tickets are $20 through casinodelsol.com.

We found a few more shows to round out your weekend — that is if you start your weekend on Thursday.

The Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers are bringing their blend of vintage R&B, soul, reggae, country, hip-hop and whatever else musically moves them to Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the 10-piece Houston band fits on the intimate Club Congress stage and even more interesting to see the crowd get into their high-energy groove. We’ve seen what happens when Congress gets hopping.

The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 through hotelcongress.com

“The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” is called the greatest rock opera of all time and it’s a safe bet most of us have never experienced it or know anything about it.

Until this weekend, when the Canadian Genesis tribute band The Musical Box comes to the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., to recreate the 1974 album cover-to-cover.

“The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” was the final collaboration between Peter Gabriel and Genesis, the prog-rock band he founded and fronted from 1967 until he left in 1975.

The Musical Box has the only license from Gabriel and Genesis to perform the work, which will include the slideshow of photographs from the original 1974-75 Genesis performance.

The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. Tickets are $38 to $77 through rialtotheatre.com

Join Tucson world musician AmoChip Dabney and his newest project AmoSphere for the Congress Cookout Sunday, May 22, on the Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Dabney is a musician’s musician who has dabbled on all sides of music-making, from singing and writing his own music to collaborating with world-renown artists from Cyril Neville of the Neville Brothers Band to Tucson’s own Native American flute master R. Carlos Nakai.

The all-ages show starts at 5 p.m. and admission is $10 at the door. Food trucks will be on site, as well.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

