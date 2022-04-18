 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chris Rock, Frankie Moreno, ZZ Top headed to Tucson concert series

Southern rockers ZZ Top will play the AVA as part of the Casino del Sol concert series on June 17.

 Courtesy ZZ Top

The AVA at Casino del Sol is turning on the stage lights and cranking up the speakers this weekend as it kicks off the 2022 concert series.

Earth, Wind & Fire gets things started on Friday, April 22, the first of 14 shows already booked into the 5,000-seat outdoor venue at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

R&B/funk/soul band Earth, Wind & Fire was last in Tucson in 2015 when they opened the AVA's concert series. They return Friday, April 22, to do it again in a sold-out show. 

The series, which historically kicks off after Easter and runs through October and sometimes into early November, is far from fully announced and fully booked. But so far, the lineup looks like this:

R&B, soul with 1970s powerhouse Earth, Wind & Fire, on Friday, April 22. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is sold out.

Tejano powerhouses Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion on April 29; $25

People are also reading…

R&B singer Patti LaBelle, May 6; $35 to $175

Latin rockers Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, May 13; $50 to $100

Smashing Pumpkins will be at Casino del Sol on May 15.

1990s alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins, May 15; $50 to $250

Reggae band Sublime with Rome and Julian Marley, May 27; $30 to $150

Southern-leaning rockers ZZ Top, June 17; $40 to $205

Standup comedian Chris Rock “Ego Death” World Tour 2022, July 1; tickets are $50 to $500

Genre-bending rocker Frankie Moreno, July 8; $30 to $50

Headbangers ball with “Live to Rock Tour” featuring 1980s metal and big hair bands Skid Row, Warrant, Winger and Quiet Riot, July 22; $20 to $100

Ramón Ayala is back at the AVA on July 23 with Bronco.

Grupo Bronco with Tejano legend Ramon Ayala, July 23; $40-$85

Country singer Brad Paisley, Aug. 13; $45 to $250

Reggae band Rebelution brings it “Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022” with guests Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Mackle, Aug. 18; $20 to $125

Mexican ranchero singer Alejandro Fernández, Sept. 9; $60 to $275

Country singer Brad Paisley is the lone country artist — so far — on the 2022 AVA at Casino del Sol concert series lineup. 

Tickets are available online at casinodelsol.com

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Big Sean claims Harry Styles was paid 'way more' than him for Coachella gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News