Chris Rock, Frankie Moreno, ZZ Top headed to Tucson concert series

The AVA at Casino del Sol is turning on the stage lights and cranking up the speakers this weekend as it kicks off the 2022 concert series.

Earth, Wind & Fire gets things started on Friday, April 22, the first of 14 shows already booked into the 5,000-seat outdoor venue at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

The series, which historically kicks off after Easter and runs through October and sometimes into early November, is far from fully announced and fully booked. But so far, the lineup looks like this:

R&B, soul with 1970s powerhouse Earth, Wind & Fire, on Friday, April 22. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is sold out.

Tejano powerhouses Michael Salgado, Ram Herrera and Grupo Xprezzion on April 29; $25

R&B singer Patti LaBelle, May 6; $35 to $175

Latin rockers Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, May 13; $50 to $100

1990s alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins, May 15; $50 to $250

Reggae band Sublime with Rome and Julian Marley, May 27; $30 to $150

Southern-leaning rockers ZZ Top, June 17; $40 to $205

Standup comedian Chris Rock “Ego Death” World Tour 2022, July 1; tickets are $50 to $500

Genre-bending rocker Frankie Moreno, July 8; $30 to $50

Headbangers ball with “Live to Rock Tour” featuring 1980s metal and big hair bands Skid Row, Warrant, Winger and Quiet Riot, July 22; $20 to $100

Grupo Bronco with Tejano legend Ramon Ayala, July 23; $40-$85

Country singer Brad Paisley, Aug. 13; $45 to $250

Reggae band Rebelution brings it “Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022” with guests Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Mackle, Aug. 18; $20 to $125

Mexican ranchero singer Alejandro Fernández, Sept. 9; $60 to $275

Tickets are available online at casinodelsol.com

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

