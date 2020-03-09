Christian pop band Sidewalk Prophets brings 'Smile' tour to Tucson

“It’s our home and it will be an extra special night no matter what," said the 37-year-old Frey, whose wife is expecting their first child in May — the same month that they will release the album. "The tornadoes and knowing what our friends are going through, it adds another element of realizing this is our community; we’re all in it together. ... We’re so excited to basically have a gift to our (fans)."

Frey said none of the band members' homes were affected by the tornadoes, although their manager's wife's school was leveled.

Frey said that at times of tragedy and with the division that has gripped the country, his band's faith-based music resonates more than ever.

“We truly believe that Christ is all about ... forgiveness and love and kindness," he said. "We kick the word kindness down and we make it seem weak. But kindness is a powerful thing and I think even on this tour that is one thing we try to drive home: We are called to be kind to each other, gentle-hearted and forgiving one another. That’s from Ephesians 4:32 and that’s so important. I think those messages are straight from the word of God and people are desperate to grab onto that more than ever in the midst of all the anger.”

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch