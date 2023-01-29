Civic Orchestra benefit concert celebrates Grand Canyon

American composer Ferde Grofé wrote his "Grand Canyon Suite" in 1931 as a five-movement jazz-infused tone poem to be played by a small orchestra of about 20 players.

But when you're talking about a subject as large as the Grand Canyon, which is a mile deep, 277 miles long and 18 miles wide, a small orchestra only grazes the surface.

Which explains why Grofé, an innovator when it came to arranging jazz with elements and techniques borrowed from European classical music, re-orchestrated "Grand Canyon Suite" for a big orchestra. The piece is Grofé's most popular and most successful work.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, "Grand Canyon Suite" will anchor the 75-member Civic Orchestra of Tucson's benefit concert at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the volunteer orchestra's 38th annual Young Artists’ Competition.

The orchestra was the first in Tucson to host a competition for young musicians from third to 12th grades; most competitions were geared to college students.

Winners in the categories of winds and percussion, piano, harp and strings are awarded cash prizes and some are given a chance to play a concert with the Civic Orchestra.

A winner from the 2023 competition, held Jan. 22 at Pima Community College, will be part of Saturday's concert, which also includes an auction for Tucson artist Jude Enida Sheldon's pastel of the Grand Canyon.

Past Young Artist winners include percussionist Trevor Barroero, who is now principal percussionist with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra; and cellist Levi Powe, who is a sophomore cello major at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.

In addition to performing the first three movements of the "Grand Canyon Suite," the orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Keun Oh, also will perform Sibelius' "Finlandia."