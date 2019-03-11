Orchestras around the globe are programming endless reams of Beethoven next season to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

But the Civic Orchestra of Tucson is getting a jump on the competition.

In two concerts this weekend, Music Director Charles Bontrager will lead the community orchestra in Beethoven's beloved Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major "Emperor,"  featuring pianist Rex Woods. 

Bontrager programmed the work, Beethoven's last completed piano concerto, on a program dubbed "The Emperor" that opens with the overture for Glinka's "Ruslan and Lyudmila" followed by Rimsky-Korsakov's "Le Coq d’or" (The Golden Cockerel) Suite.

Civic Orchestra of Tucson will perform the concert twice: at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Journey Church, 4700 N. Swan Road; and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Crowder Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway in the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music. Admission is free. Details: cotmusic.org.  

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

