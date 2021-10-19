Civic Orchestra of Tucson is back with Beethoven's 'Triple Concerto'

The Civic Orchestra of Tucson will seem a bit smaller when it takes the stage for two concerts this weekend.
But the volunteer ensemble, under the baton of Music Director Charles Bontrager, is hoping it will soon have its full contingent back on board.
Michele Holzman, who was appointed last month as the orchestra's volunteer general manager, said several musicians opted out of this weekend's concert out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are some people who are not comfortable coming back, but hopefully (as the pandemic improves) it will continue to grow," said Holzman, who also plays violin in the orchestra.
The orchestra will perform its "Triple Treat" concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia; and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Crowder Hall in the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road.
It will be the orchestra's first concert since the pandemic forced it to cancel its spring concert in March 2020.
“Triple Threat" commemorates Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a performance of his Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano. The orchestra tapped a trio of UA music school faculty — violinist Lauren Roth, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra concertmaster; cellist Theodore Buchholz; and pianist Fanya Lin — to perform the concerto.
Also on the program: Franz von Suppé's "Poet and Peasant" Overture and Dvorák's Serenade in D for winds.
Admission is free, although donations are welcomed. Audience members are expected to wear masks.
The orchestra's 2021-22 season continues in December with its annual holiday concert. The spring concert in March will feature Mozart’s Concerto for flute and harp, and in late April the orchestra turns its attention to the winners of its 2022 Young Artists’ Competition.
Also this week:
The five-year-old Borderlands Ensemble — comprised of Tucson Symphony Orchestra veterans Johanna Lundy on horn, violinists Ellen Chamberlain and Sarah Toy, violist Ann Weaver and cellist Robert Chamberlain — released their debut CD "Place and Identity in the Borderlands" in August. Earlier this month, they played the first of three CD release concerts including one at the popular St. Charles Tavern on South Fourth Avenue. The final one is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.
“Place and identity" explores the shared cultural identity of Arizona and Mexico through new works by Jay Vosk, Charles Daniels Torres, Alejandro Vera and Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti.
Sunday's performance is part of the Tucson Guitar Society's "Sundays in the Garden" concert series. Admission is free with paid park admission — $13 for adults, $6 for children.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch