Civic Orchestra of Tucson is back with Beethoven's 'Triple Concerto'

The Civic Orchestra of Tucson will seem a bit smaller when it takes the stage for two concerts this weekend.

But the volunteer ensemble, under the baton of Music Director Charles Bontrager, is hoping it will soon have its full contingent back on board.

Michele Holzman, who was appointed last month as the orchestra's volunteer general manager, said several musicians opted out of this weekend's concert out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some people who are not comfortable coming back, but hopefully (as the pandemic improves) it will continue to grow," said Holzman, who also plays violin in the orchestra.

The orchestra will perform its "Triple Treat" concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia; and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Crowder Hall in the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road.

It will be the orchestra's first concert since the pandemic forced it to cancel its spring concert in March 2020.