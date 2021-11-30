Civic Orchestra of Tucson performing an all-American concert with works by Bernstein, Dvorák

The Civid Orchestra of Tucson is putting on its red, white and blue best — musically, that is.

The volunteer orchestra, in its second concert of the 2021-22 season, will perform “Made in America II,” a concert that includes contemporary works by American composers Leonard Bernstein, John Williams and Ellsworth Milburn and a landmark symphony by Czech composer Atonin Dvorák that he wrote while he was living in America.

“American music represents a vast treasury of gems from today and yesterday, but all too often symphony orchestras position themselves as museums of the past, with only meager offerings of artistic riches from the present,” Civic Orchestra Music Director Charles Bontrager said in a written release.

Bontrager has programmed more contemporary works in “Made in America II” including Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide”; Ellsworth Milburn’s “Salus … esto,” which the Pennsylvania native and Second City LA comedy troupe pianist wrote in 1984; and John Williams’ sweeping and cinematic “The Cowboys” Overture.