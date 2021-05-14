Civic Orchestra of Tucson premieres work dedicated to Justice Ginsburg

Tucson composer Bob Atwell turned his attention to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in his latest work "Soliloquy," which the volunteer Civic Orchestra of Tucson premiered in a virtual performance.

It is the second piece in remembrance of Ginsburg, who died last September, to have a world-premiere in Tucson. Earlier this month, the Tucson Desert Song Festival hosted the world-premiere of the Jake Heggie song cycle "What I Miss the Most."

"Soliloquy" is Atwell's sixth composition since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He penned five works last year, including a piece about the tumultuous 2020 presidential election that the volunteer Foothills Phil premiered in October.

In his latest piece, Atwell kept COVID-19 social distancing protocols in mind, dividing the piece into to five parts played brass and woodwinds quintets and string ensembles. The groups recorded their parts separately, with Civic Orchestra of Tucson Conductor Charles Bontrager leading them individually, and Atwell mixed the recordings into a single performance.

"I think this is a really cool piece," said the 74-year-old Atwell, who plays clarinet for the volunteer Foothills Phil and Sonoran Winds.