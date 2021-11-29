Classic rock, comedy and America's sweetheart heading to Tucson this weekend

Tucson venues are settling in for a busy-ish winter that begins this weekend with a handful of shows that are worth the price of admission.
Here are a few that caught our eye.
Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham is bringing his seriously talented guitar chops to the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. It’s one of three concerts the Fox is hosting this weekend, kicking off with Tucson transplant and Tony-nominated Broadway singer/actress Ann Hampton Callaway with sister Liz Callaway performing songs from the 1970s at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; and the powerhouse singer-songwriter trio of Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin and Sara Watkins — headliners on a triple bill — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets for Buckingham, who is touring his recently released eponymous album (his first solo studio album in a decade), are $42.50-$99.50 through foxtucson.org. Tickets for Callaway are $35-$52.50 while tickets for the Cohn, Colvin Watkins show are $59-$110.
Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., is bringing us some much needed levity when it hosts comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Kevin Nealon at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $29-$44 through ticketmaster.com
Marie Osmond is bringing her “A Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas” concert to the event center at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, with her nephew, Broadway star and The Osmonds 2nd Generation lead vocalist David Osmond, and 2018 “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $35 to $100 through casinodelsol.com
