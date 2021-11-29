Classic rock, comedy and America's sweetheart heading to Tucson this weekend

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham is bringing his seriously talented guitar chops to the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. It’s one of three concerts the Fox is hosting this weekend, kicking off with Tucson transplant and Tony-nominated Broadway singer/actress Ann Hampton Callaway with sister Liz Callaway performing songs from the 1970s at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; and the powerhouse singer-songwriter trio of Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin and Sara Watkins — headliners on a triple bill — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets for Buckingham, who is touring his recently released eponymous album (his first solo studio album in a decade), are $42.50-$99.50 through foxtucson.org. Tickets for Callaway are $35-$52.50 while tickets for the Cohn, Colvin Watkins show are $59-$110.