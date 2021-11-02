Classical notes: Upcoming Tucson concerts you shouldn't miss

When we think of Mozart we usually hear his light, playful tunes in the depths of our memory.

Which is what makes his 40th Symphony, written in the G minor key, so intriguing.

The 26-minute symphony, one of only two that he wrote in a minor key, has flashes of anxiety and darkness, especially pronounced in the opening.

“When you hear the symphony, you recognize it immediately but you’re hearing something that feels bigger, more important,” said Tucson Symphony Orchestra Music Director José Luis Gomez, who will lead the orchestra in a performance of the 40th on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, at Catalina Foothills High School.

Gomez programmed Mozart’s 40th on the heels of the orchestra playing his 41st Symphony “Jupiter” last month as part of its Classics series. The two symphonies were among three that Mozart composed in 1788 and the last ones he wrote before his death in 1791.

“It’s one of those symphonies that you don’t get tired of listening to,” Gomez said.

Mozart wrote two symphonies in the G-minor key — the contemplative and complex 40th and the more Mozartean Symphony 25, composed when he was 17.