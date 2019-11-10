The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra is working with choirs from Rincon University, Cienega and Marana high schools.

Concert that's all about Mozart also spotlights Tucson prodigy, international soloists and the orchestra's choir.

Review

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra joined the Helios Ensemble, Marana High School choir and orchestra and a trio of soloists on Friday, Nov. 8, for the first of five performances of Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana." The concert was held at Marana High School.

If you go

What: Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra presents "Carmina Burana"

Featuring: SASO, Helios Ensemble and the Marana High School Choir with director Sarah Ross. Guest soloists Brazilian tenor Adriano Pinheiro, Mexico City soprano Liliana del Conde and baritone Andrew Stuckey, a University of Arizona doctoral student.

When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7575 N. Paseo del Norte in Oro Valley.

Tickets: $25 adults, free for children 17 and under for St. Andrew's performances through sasomusic.org or at the door.

Et cetera: Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra will join Helios Ensemble and its founder/music director Benjamin Hanson to perform "Carmina Burana" at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 with the Marana High School chorus. That concert is at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. $18 to $40 — $8 for students — through heliosensemble.org