This weekend is all about entertainment’s three Cs: Comedy, country and the classics.
- Franco Escamilla is dishing up the comedy and he’s doing it all in Spanish.
Excamilia — known as “El Diablo” (The Devil) or “El Amo del Sarcasmo” (The Master of Sarcasm) courtesy his YouTube videos — focuses his comedy wand on adults, specializing in sharply acute sarcasm.
The 38-year-old native of Cuautla Morelos, Mexico, goes on stage at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $42 to $128 through foxtucson.com.
- Texas country singer Paul Cauthen brings his sophomore album “Room 41” to 191 Toole on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The album follows up on his breakthrough 2016 debut “My Gospel.” Texas Monthly described Cauthen’s voice as a resurrection of sorts of the famed Highwaymen: “He’s got Willie’s phrasing, Johnny’s haggard quiver, Kristofferson’s knack for storytelling and Waylon’s baritone,” the magazine opined.
“Room 41” chronicles the two years after that record as Cauthen battled demons and disappointments from Room 41 in the Dallas’ Belmont Hotel.
Anna Rose opens the Rialto Theatre show at 8 p.m. at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Tickets are $15 at rialtotheare.com, and it’s a 21-and-older concert.
- When it comes to classic rock, the Doobie Brothers have been that enduring voice and beacon of roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven hits for more than 40 years. They’ve sold 48 million albums along the way and have taken home four Grammys.
And here’s the thing: They aren’t done yet. They continue to write new material, record and tour worldwide, and their loyal fans fill theaters and concert halls worldwide.
The Doobies pull into Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, on Saturday, Sept. 21, for a show that hits their career highlights — “Black Water,” “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,”“Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me” and “The Doctor” among them. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $65 to $85 through startickets.com.