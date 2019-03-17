If you go

What: Palo Verde Park Neighborhood Park Fest

Featuring: A dozen bands from classic and alternative rock to folk and funk, performing on four stages

When: March 24, 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave., near East Broadway and South Kolb Road

Admission: Free, but donations to the bands is welcome

Details: paloverdeparkneighborhood.com