Concert will honor Tucson country singer killed in crash

Tucson country band Backroads is paying homage to its late lead singer Richard “Ricky” Williams on Saturday, Nov. 12, with one final show.

The band is returning to The Station Pub & Grill, the Marana bar/restaurant that gave them their first paid gig when they were starting out in 2018, for a benefit/tribute concert that will feature guest appearances by nearly a dozen Tucson acts.

Proceeds from the $10 suggested donation will help defray medical expenses for Williams’ wife, Jamie, who was a passenger on her husband’s motorcycle when it crashed at a curve in the 2000 block of North Kinney Road on Sept. 24. Jamie Williams sustained serious injuries while Williams died at the scene. The father of three was 42 years old.

Williams’ bandmate and Backroads co-founder Andy Saenz said part of the proceeds also will help pay for Williams’ funeral, which will be held at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd. in Oro Valley, at noon Nov. 19; it’s open to the public.

Saturday’s concert will be set up in the Station’s parking lot at 8235 N. Silverbell Road. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and lawn chairs are allowed.

The acts joining Backroads will be Bad Habit, Whiskey River Dogs, Anthony Taylor Jr., Sunset Red, South 40 and Mr. Skynyrd, Jay Faircloth, CW Tubbs and Brook and Michael Charron.

Saenz said Backroads will pay tribute to Williams by having his two daughters and son join the band on stage for the final set of the night.