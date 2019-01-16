Sometimes music is best served intimately, in small spaces where you feel like the person or band on stage is performing just for you.
Here are three upcoming shows that will give you that center-of-the-universe feeling:
- Jazz singer Sheila Jordan and bassist Cameron Brown are performing a little jazz at the Temple on Saturday, Jan. 19, as part of the 2019 Tucson Jazz Festival. Jordan is an old-soul of jazz; her roots in the genre go back to her 1940s-50s childhood in Pennsylvania coal country. She takes the stage at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45 through hotelcongress.com.
- Canadian alt-country singer Corb Lund brings his “No Rest for the West” tour to 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Lund is a little bit western, a whole lot of country and pretty much a self-made music man with a hint of Chris LeDoux in his DNA. Raised on a ranch in Alberta, Canada, he lived the cowboy life and now sings about it in a rich, throwback to old country way. Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $15 in advance through ticketfly.com or $17 at the door.
- A trio of local metal bands — Sweat, Warmonger and Dayak — will share the Club Congress stage on Wednesday, Jan. 23, for what promises to be the loudest of our small space shows this week. It’s also the least expensive: admission is free, but you have to be at least 21 to get in. The bands take the stage, 311 E. Congress St., at 8 p.m.