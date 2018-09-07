Conductor László Veres winding down tenure with Tucson Pops

Music Under the Stars

What: Tucson Pops Music Under the Stars

Featuring: Guest Conductor Linus Lerner.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, South Country Club Road and East 22nd Street.

Cost: Free, but donations are accepted.

Program: Works include Franz von Suppé's Light Cavalry Overture; Morton Gould's "American Salute;" Ginastera's "Danza final" (Malambo) from "Estancia" Ballet Suite A; Antonio Carlos Jobim's “The Girl from Ipanema;” Marquez's Danzon No. 2; and D. Flores's “Tequila.” Also on the program "The Jazz Singer," "An American Elgy" and "America the Beautiful."