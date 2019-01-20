Latin artists and the premiere of the first flamenco opera highlight 2019 Tucson Desert Song Festival.

Review

True Concord Voices & Orchestra's "True Concord Goes Latin," featuring guitarist Adam del Monte and soprano Corinne Winters. The performance Sunday at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church was part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival.

Solo recital: Winters performs a song fest recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Holsclaw Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music. $25 through trueconcord.secure.force.com

