Coronavirus forces Country Thunder to postpone Arizona festival until 2021

After months of holding out hope that the coronavirus pandemic would let up in Arizona, the organizers of the state's largest country music festival on Friday announced that the event was postponed until 2021.

The rescheduled 2021 Country Thunder festival, set for April 8-11, is expected to feature most of the 2020 lineup including headliners Eric Church and Luke Combs. The full lineup is still being worked out, Country Thunder spokesman Gerry Krochak said.

This is the second time Country Thunder officials have pulled the plug on the four-day country music festival, originally set to take place in mid-April in Florence, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 19, organizers postponed the event to Oct. 31 with hopes that COVID-19 would subside. Instead, it worsened once Gov. Doug Ducey in mid-May lifted the state's two-month stay-at-home order.

"We had been hopeful," Krochak said. "If this was an inevitability then we've certainly given this every imaginable time. But the excuse is 2020; 2020 happened."

“The time has come to look towards the future, and I think it’s going to be incredible,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer added in a written statement. “We can’t wait to come back to Florence and kick this thing up a notch."