Coronavirus shutdown opens door for new virtual streaming venture in Tucson

Musicians from big name stars to the garage band down the street have had to get creative in the age of COVID-19. In most cases that means propping up an iPhone and hitting record to livestream a performance.

The quality is often less than ideal; rarely do you see the whole band, especially if they are practicing social distancing, and the video looks like what it is — a selfie.

After tuning in to a few of these streamed events, Kevin Dowling of Tucson’s Total Lighting Support got to thinking: Why not take some of his company’s warehouse of equipment that’s been collecting dust the past two months, team up with a couple other local live event production guys and lend a hand to his musical brethren?

Hence was born NoAudience, a live event production project and streaming platform for local musicians.

“People are trying to do these shows, but the production value is not there. And we have these three separate warehouses full of stuff that is not going to be used for awhile; let’s put it to use,” Dowling said.

So after getting the OK from his boss, Dowling recruited his Total Lighting coworker Marco Villadez, Frank Bair from Arizona Pro Sound, and Terry Bab from Qmmunication Technologies and launched the NoAudience.live YouTube channel two weeks ago.

Their maiden project: a short performance with three members of the cumbia-rock band XIXA.

The trio performed a couple of songs at Total Lighting’s studio on May 1 as a shout-out to their New York label Barbés Records to commemorate the label’s 18th anniversary.